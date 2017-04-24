Dr. Hutchings' 19th Century Medicine

This 19th century microscope, once used by Dr. William Daviess Hutchings at his office at 120 W. Third St., is among dozens of items on display in the newly expanded Hutchings Museum. This and other equipment original to Hutchings' practice, along with many of his medical journals and books, are on display in the new annex, adjacent to the office building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.