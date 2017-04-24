Dispute over burial location ends in fight at veterans cemetery
A dispute during a burial earlier this week at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery led to the arrest of one person after she allegedly pulled a gun and waved it at others. Tonya R. Lewis, 43, faces a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness following the incident.
