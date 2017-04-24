Cubs Honor the Armed Forces
Madison baseball held its Armed Forces Appreciation Day on Wednesday when the Cubs hosted South Ripley. Donn Lorton, a 91-year-old U.S. Navy veteran of World War II threw out the first pitch.
