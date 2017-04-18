Crime 20 mins ago 5:04 p.m.Police: So...

Crime 20 mins ago 5:04 p.m.Police: So. Indiana man arrested after 3 stabbed in Madison

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. A man is facing serious charges after police say three people were stabbed in Madison, Indiana Friday during an altercation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ray Ray Chapman 17 hr Trudy 3
mpp 18 hr Nuna 3
Good time 18 hr HardWorking 16
Michael Nolan 19 hr MadtownSadtown 3
Big woman madison Tue anonmon 10
Habitat for Humanity Mgrs Apr 15 Need to know 1
art dunnnnnn (Jun '16) Apr 15 Hugh 7
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC