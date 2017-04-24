Carson Raymond James Collett
Survivors include his parents, Joshua Collett of Butlerville and Ashley Collett of Hanover; grandparents, Michelle Rutherford and Kenneth Collett, all of Butlerville, Dennis Miller of Madison and Lucy Fording of Austin; and great-grandparents, Jamie and Lois Hatton of Butlerville and Cammie Mitchell of Salyersville, Kentucky. A memorial service will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Shelter of the Sheep Church, 2020 E. State Road 256 in Scott County.
