Carrying on the Tradition

CUSTER PARTICIPANTS: Aleah Cutshall, Claire Lostutter, Emma Staicer, Samantha Lanham and Amber Powers, left to right, will compete in this year's Custer Contest on Wednesday at Madison Consolidated High School. Madison Consolidated High School will host the 106th annual Custer Contest at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Opal E. Sherman Auditorium.

