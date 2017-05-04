3-year-old airlifted after ATV rolls over
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an All Terrain Vehicle crash that injured a three-year-old boy in southeastern Indiana Sunday afternoon. According a DNR release, Hudson Otter was operating the ATV near the 13000 block of Seymour Road, about midway between Madison and Lawrenceburg in rural Switzerland County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format
|5 hr
|derrick
|14
|Ray Ray Chapman
|5 hr
|Melissa
|16
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|Wed
|Greg
|27
|Walnut Street whacker
|Tue
|lick my nuts
|7
|Ashley Frisque (Dec '15)
|May 2
|Been there
|25
|art dunnnnnn (Jun '16)
|May 1
|Kenny Kyle
|8
|Anyone having problems with Child Support?
|May 1
|Lauren
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC