3-year-old airlifted after ATV rolls over

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an All Terrain Vehicle crash that injured a three-year-old boy in southeastern Indiana Sunday afternoon. According a DNR release, Hudson Otter was operating the ATV near the 13000 block of Seymour Road, about midway between Madison and Lawrenceburg in rural Switzerland County.

