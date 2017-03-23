Work Begins at New Madison Police Dep...

Work Begins at New Madison Police Department

Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Madison Courier

Madison city employees have begun demolition work at the former King's Daughters' Health Cancer Center, the future site of the city police department. In February, the city approved the purchase of the building at 621 West St. and an adjacent parking lot for $250,000.

Read more at The Madison Courier.

