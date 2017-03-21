Woman flees wreck, faces drug charges

Woman flees wreck, faces drug charges

Allyssa N. Staples, 18, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony count of unlawful possession of hypodermic needles and a Class B misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors filed charges Monday in Jefferson Superior Court.

