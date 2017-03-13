Woman faces drug charges

A Madison woman faces drug and drug-related charges after police conducted a traffic stop Monday night on the hilltop. Sarah E. Kietzman, 23, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of a legend drug without a prescription, unlawful possession of hypodermic needles and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

