This Week's Best Bets - March 9, 2017
John Sheckler: The local folk musician will play original and traditional songs on a handcrafted mountain lap dulcimer with a sing-along for kids from 1 to 3 p.m. at Village Lights Bookstore. The Rashers: The Irish pickers will meld guitar, whistle, mandolin and bouzouki from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery.
