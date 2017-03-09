This Week's Best Bets - March 9, 2017

John Sheckler: The local folk musician will play original and traditional songs on a handcrafted mountain lap dulcimer with a sing-along for kids from 1 to 3 p.m. at Village Lights Bookstore. The Rashers: The Irish pickers will meld guitar, whistle, mandolin and bouzouki from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery.

