This Week's Best Bets - March 16, 2017
Lance Minnis and Adin Pemberton: Will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery as part of its annual St. Patrick's Day Party. The Ragged Arse Tinkers: Will perform starting at 8 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery as part of its annual St. Patrick's Day Party.
