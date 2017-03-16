This Week's Best Bets - March 16, 2017

This Week's Best Bets - March 16, 2017

The Madison Courier

Lance Minnis and Adin Pemberton: Will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery as part of its annual St. Patrick's Day Party. The Ragged Arse Tinkers: Will perform starting at 8 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery as part of its annual St. Patrick's Day Party.

Madison, IN

