Theiring ruled not competent for trial

Thursday Mar 30

David Theiring is accused of detonating two pipe bombs - one near the Madison Police Department and the other in the driveway of a local judge. A federal court judge ruled a Madison man facing federal charges for detonating two pipe bombs last year is not mentally competent to stand trial at this time and ordered hospitalization for mental health treatment.

