Volunteers from the community visited E.O. Muncie Elementary School on Thursday to share in their love of books during the Read Across America event. The national motivation and awareness program, now in its 19th year, calls for children across the nation to celebrate reading this week to honor the birth of children's author Dr. Seuss on March 2. Volunteers from the community visited E.O. Muncie Elementary School on Thursday to share in their love of books during the Read Across America event.lasses heard stories from guest readers including Mayor Damon Welch, Madison Police Chief Dan Thurston and Kelley Hoagland, pictured, of the Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.