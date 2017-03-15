Police, Fire a " March 15

Wednesday Mar 15

Franklin Parks and Recreation, 396 Branigin Blvd.: Police responded at 7:16 p.m. Monday to a report of a burglarized vehicle. Garvin's Automotive, 1103 N. State Road 135: Police responded at 9:58 a.m. Monday to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle.

