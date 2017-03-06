NARFE meeting features Madison guest ...

NARFE meeting features Madison guest speaker

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Madison Courier

Jeffersonville Chapter 381 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, which includes Jefferson County, will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. March 14 at the Red Cross Building, 1805 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville. Mike Moore of Madison will discuss NARFE's political action committee.

