NARFE meeting features Madison guest speaker

Jeffersonville Chapter 381 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, which includes Jefferson County, will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. March 14 at the Red Cross Building, 1805 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville. Mike Moore of Madison will discuss NARFE's political action committee.
