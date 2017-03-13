MCHS class of 2007 plans reunion
The Madison Consolidated High School class of 2007 is currently in the planning stages for a 10-year reunion to be held on June 10 at Red Bicycle Hall in downtown Madison. All members of the class of 2007 and their spouses or significant others are invited to attend.
