Man charged after high-speed cycle crash

1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A Madison man faces criminal charges following a motorcycle crash Friday night where he is believed to have been driving with a breath alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit. Paul Kevin Reed, 43, faces two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

