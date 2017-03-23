Madison man faces drug charges

A Madison man faces drug charges following a traffic stop for a license plate that did not match the vehicle were it was displayed. Orval G. Luellen, 47, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

