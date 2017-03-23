Madison man faces drug charges
A Madison man faces drug charges following a traffic stop for a license plate that did not match the vehicle were it was displayed. Orval G. Luellen, 47, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Regina Powell? Is she still in...
|54 min
|an old friend Jim
|2
|adult fun
|Thu
|Jack32670
|8
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Jack32670
|34
|Party
|Wed
|Love it
|2
|Good time
|Wed
|Hardworking
|15
|Red Diaper
|Mar 21
|MadtownSadtown
|3
|JD Hook
|Mar 21
|Foster daughter
|9
