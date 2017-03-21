Love & Loneliness
Kenneth Long knows that no one can replace Marge, his wife of 60 years, but he's looking for someone willing to share memories. He and his wife, Margaret, were married for 60 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adult fun
|3 hr
|Jack32670
|7
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Timmy
|32
|Good time
|5 hr
|Hardworking
|15
|Red Diaper
|Tue
|MadtownSadtown
|3
|JD Hook
|Tue
|Foster daughter
|9
|Highway store in Dupont
|Tue
|ion_ion
|1
|Lyndi Copeland (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Lyndi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC