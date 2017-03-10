Leader named for Community Response initiative to fight drug epidemic
Mayor Jim Lienhoop announced at his State of the City address Thursday that Jeff Jones, who retired from Cummins in 2014, will serve as executive director of the Community Response initiative formed through Columbus' Healthy Communities coalition. In February, Healthy Communities announced the initiative, to be led by Lienhoop, Bartholomew County Commissioner Carl Lienhoop and Columbus Regional CEO and President Jim Bickel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Boopity
|30
|Rachel Saxe
|22 hr
|Moises
|3
|Good time
|Thu
|Jack32670
|12
|Does anyone know if a Shannon or shae murray
|Mar 8
|Tall dude who wan...
|3
|Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15)
|Mar 5
|Good times 79
|35
|Andy Cope - Child of Yah?
|Mar 4
|Blashemo
|38
|Who hasnt had sex with Nikki Nolan? (Feb '16)
|Feb 28
|john franklin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC