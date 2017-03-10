Leader named for Community Response initiative to fight drug epidemic

Mayor Jim Lienhoop announced at his State of the City address Thursday that Jeff Jones, who retired from Cummins in 2014, will serve as executive director of the Community Response initiative formed through Columbus' Healthy Communities coalition. In February, Healthy Communities announced the initiative, to be led by Lienhoop, Bartholomew County Commissioner Carl Lienhoop and Columbus Regional CEO and President Jim Bickel.

