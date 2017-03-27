Juvenile dies after falling over waterfall
Two teens were hiking near Hoffman Falls around noon when one of them slipped into the moving water and went over the edge, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Clifty Falls State Park is on the Ohio River near Madison.
