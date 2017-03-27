Husband of daycare owner in Madison, Indiana, charged with child molestation
According to court records, Joseph Hook, whose wife owns Hook's Daycare located on State Road 256, is charged with four counts of child molestation. An affidavit says police responded to a 911 call on Jan. 17 from a mother saying her 4-year-old daughter had been molested while at Hook's day care.
