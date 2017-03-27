Husband of daycare owner in Madison, ...

Husband of daycare owner in Madison, Indiana, charged with child molestation

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to court records, Joseph Hook, whose wife owns Hook's Daycare located on State Road 256, is charged with four counts of child molestation. An affidavit says police responded to a 911 call on Jan. 17 from a mother saying her 4-year-old daughter had been molested while at Hook's day care.

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,506

