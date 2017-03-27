Help for Women & Children

Help for Women & Children

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Madison Courier

Pictured are, from left to right: front, Angela Elles, 2016 WGCJC chair, Max Browning and Kahanna Kring, Gleaners Food Bank; second row, Karen Modisett, Southeastern Medical Alliance, Shirley Kloepfer, La Casa Amiga and Amy Kleinert, Developmental Services Inc.; third row, Elaina Freeman, Ohio Valley Opportunities Inc., Donna Wehner, Women's Giving Circle Jefferson County grants committee member and Ray Black Jr., Lide White Memorial Boys & Girls Club; and back, Jennifer Sandlin, Ohio Valley Opportunities, Nancy Totten, Women's Giving Circle Jefferson County grants Committee co-chair and Lisa Steele, Women's Giving Circle Jefferson County grants committee member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent apartment by the week in madison 17 hr Boilermaker 1
Christy Walters 20 hr Good times 79 2
cindy demeree Wed insider 2
telly and tonya cassedy Tue TellyLikeItIs 2
Party Mar 27 Bob 3
Does anyone know Regina Powell? Is she still in... Mar 24 an old friend Jim 2
adult fun Mar 23 Jack32670 8
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC