Harden-Gibson vows exchanged

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Madison Courier

Amy Shantel Harden and Stephen Wayne Gibson, both of Madison, exchanged vows Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Faith Lutheran Church in Madison. Rev. Jeff Pflug officiated the ceremony.

