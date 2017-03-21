Harden-Gibson vows exchanged
Amy Shantel Harden and Stephen Wayne Gibson, both of Madison, exchanged vows Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Faith Lutheran Church in Madison. Rev. Jeff Pflug officiated the ceremony.
