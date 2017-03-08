Follow Their Lead
Carri Dirksen, Joyce Graham and Whitney Wyatt were honored by Girls Inc. of Jefferson County on Tuesday during the organization's annual "She Knows Where She's Going" luncheon. Three Jefferson County women who have helped improve the lives of others through their work and volunteerism received accolades Tuesday during an annual luncheon.
