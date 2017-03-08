Employee of the Year at Hickory Creek

Employee of the Year at Hickory Creek

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Madison Courier

Staff and residents of Hickory Creek at Madison on Monday honored Cassandra "Cassie" Trueblood as employee of the year. Trueblood, who works as a charge nurse, has worked at the facility since 2013.

