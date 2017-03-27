Duke donates to Georgetown Park project

Duke donates to Georgetown Park project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Madison Courier

DUKE DONATION: City officials and steering committee members accepted a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation Tuesday morning for the planned Georgetown Memorial Park on Walnut Street. The donation will fund an art mural and bronze plaques in the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robbie Renecker (Dec '15) 55 min funnyaf 10
3some help 1 hr XXX 1
Andy u will git cought 2 hr Mind your own bus... 2
Woodside 4 hr QueenB 3
woodside 4 hr QueenB 2
Rent apartment by the week in madison Wed Boilermaker 1
Christy Walters Wed Good times 79 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC