Donation opens Jefferson Co. Historical Society for free through end of year
The gift will allow free admission for everyone visiting the museum at the History Center at 615 W. First St., from now through Dec. 31. "I can't stress how thankful we are on the board to these individuals," he said, adding that the History Center now is the only museum in Madison that is free to the public. "Not everyone has enough money to come in, and they are the ones we want.
