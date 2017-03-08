DOE: Not investigating Madison schools
Several times during a meeting of concerned citizens last Thursday, statements were made asserting that complaints about the Madison Consolidated Schools superintendent have been filed with the Indiana Department of Education. Resident Larry Henry, a critic of Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger, told the group of 150 assembled at the Brown Gymnasium that the complaints have led to an investigation of the corporation by the state agency.
