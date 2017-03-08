DOE: Not investigating Madison schools

Several times during a meeting of concerned citizens last Thursday, statements were made asserting that complaints about the Madison Consolidated Schools superintendent have been filed with the Indiana Department of Education. Resident Larry Henry, a critic of Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger, told the group of 150 assembled at the Brown Gymnasium that the complaints have led to an investigation of the corporation by the state agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.