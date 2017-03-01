Buddy Lowe Sr.

Buddy David Lowe Sr., 72, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, formerly of Dupont, died January 21, 2017, in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Surviving with his wife, Sherry of Louisiana; are son, Buddy David Lowe Jr., of Louisiana; daughter, Patricia Angelicka Moss of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

