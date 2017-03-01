Broken license plate light lands convicted felons in jail on weapons, drug charges

Two men remained jailed on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday because of a non-functioning license plate light. Aurelious D. Burris, 32, of Warsaw, Ky., faces a Level 5 felony count of carrying a handgun without a license by a previously convicted felon, a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.