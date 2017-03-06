Boone and Nay raise $21K for Child Advocacy Center
A recent fundraiser for the Children's Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana set records as a pair from Madison raised more than $21,000 for Jefferson County, eclipsing last year's combined total for seven counties. For its third annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, the CAC again held a king and queen contest along with a silent auction and raffles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know if a Shannon or shae murray
|1 hr
|you no go
|2
|Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15)
|Mar 5
|Good times 79
|35
|Good time
|Mar 5
|Good times 79
|11
|Andy Cope - Child of Yah?
|Mar 4
|Blashemo
|38
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Jack32670
|29
|Who hasnt had sex with Nikki Nolan? (Feb '16)
|Feb 28
|john franklin
|19
|Divorce
|Feb 28
|Kilz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC