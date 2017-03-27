a Tough Day on the Lake
James Weir, 16, of Madison, casts a line at Johnson Lake on Madison's hilltop, hoping to catch a large-mouth bass Thursday afternoon. He and Tyson Torrance, also of Madison, started their day around noon at Krueger Lake at Jefferson Proving Ground, but the fish just weren't biting at either location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|telly and tonya cassedy
|20 min
|TellyLikeItIs
|2
|Party
|Mon
|Bob
|3
|cindy demeree
|Mon
|code enforcement
|1
|Does anyone know Regina Powell? Is she still in...
|Mar 24
|an old friend Jim
|2
|adult fun
|Mar 23
|Jack32670
|8
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Jack32670
|34
|Good time
|Mar 22
|Hardworking
|15
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC