a Tough Day on the Lake

a Tough Day on the Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Madison Courier

James Weir, 16, of Madison, casts a line at Johnson Lake on Madison's hilltop, hoping to catch a large-mouth bass Thursday afternoon. He and Tyson Torrance, also of Madison, started their day around noon at Krueger Lake at Jefferson Proving Ground, but the fish just weren't biting at either location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
telly and tonya cassedy 20 min TellyLikeItIs 2
Party Mon Bob 3
cindy demeree Mon code enforcement 1
Does anyone know Regina Powell? Is she still in... Mar 24 an old friend Jim 2
adult fun Mar 23 Jack32670 8
Prostitutes (Aug '16) Mar 23 Jack32670 34
Good time Mar 22 Hardworking 15
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC