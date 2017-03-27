9 to 5 jobs? Not for these successful women
Hanover College professor Nasrin Shahinpoor, Madison business owner Deb Fine and Girls Inc. program director Emilee Roberts, left to right, shared their thoughts on women in business during a luncheon meeting Wednesday at Hanover College. The event was a Women's History Month activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|telly and tonya cassedy
|19 min
|TellyLikeItIs
|2
|Party
|Mon
|Bob
|3
|cindy demeree
|Mon
|code enforcement
|1
|Does anyone know Regina Powell? Is she still in...
|Mar 24
|an old friend Jim
|2
|adult fun
|Mar 23
|Jack32670
|8
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Jack32670
|34
|Good time
|Mar 22
|Hardworking
|15
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC