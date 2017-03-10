4-year-old takes flight amid high winds in Cleveland area
Brittany Gardner, posted a video on Facebook of her 4-year-old daughter, Madison, opening the storm door to a home on Wednesday only to be blown off the steps. She is seen desperately clinging to the door handle while her mom runs to her rescue.
