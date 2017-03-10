4-year-old takes flight amid high win...

4-year-old takes flight amid high winds in Cleveland area

29 min ago

Brittany Gardner, posted a video on Facebook of her 4-year-old daughter, Madison, opening the storm door to a home on Wednesday only to be blown off the steps. She is seen desperately clinging to the door handle while her mom runs to her rescue.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 10 at 3:26AM EST

