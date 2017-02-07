Woman faces DUI charges

A Madison woman faces criminal charges for driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on West State Road 56. Lisa D. Dean, 27, faces misdemeanor charges including resisting law enforcement and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Prosecutors filed the charges Monday morning in Jefferson Superior Court.

