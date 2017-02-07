Woman faces DUI charges
A Madison woman faces criminal charges for driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on West State Road 56. Lisa D. Dean, 27, faces misdemeanor charges including resisting law enforcement and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Prosecutors filed the charges Monday morning in Jefferson Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CI aka Madison rats
|3 hr
|Taking out the trash
|16
|Michael Nolan
|6 hr
|BasicBitch
|1
|Who knows Buddy Ritch or been with him? (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Fuckthehaters
|12
|Officer in Rehab (May '16)
|Mon
|Anoymous
|3
|Trent green
|Mon
|Anoymous
|2
|Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format
|Sun
|end is near
|1
|Big woman madison
|Feb 2
|..,
|9
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC