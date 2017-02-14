Woman charged with theft from Boys & Girls Club
A Madison woman who said she was locked inside the Lide White Boys & Girls Club last week after it closed for the night has been charged with taking electronic items and food from the club. Kaity L. Drees, 33, faces a Level 6 felony count of theft.
