Woman charged with theft from Boys & Girls Club

A Madison woman who said she was locked inside the Lide White Boys & Girls Club last week after it closed for the night has been charged with taking electronic items and food from the club. Kaity L. Drees, 33, faces a Level 6 felony count of theft.

