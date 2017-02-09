TV-15 looks at programming

The local Public Video Service Board began discussions Thursday night about the future of Madison TV-15 and the possibility of bringing new programming to the public access channel. Board members discussed the current programming of Madison TV-15, which includes coverage of government and other public meetings in Jefferson County, Madison and Hanover, spotlights of local organizations, a segment from Kentuckiana News and weekend programming featuring movies in the public domain and religious and substance abuse programming.

