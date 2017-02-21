Taylors celebrate 60th anniversary

Lewis and Naomi Skinner Taylor of Madison will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 23. The couple exchanged vows Feb. 23, 1957 in Yorktown. Mr. Taylor is the retired owner and operator of Louis Place in Hanover.

