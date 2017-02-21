Taylors celebrate 60th anniversary
Lewis and Naomi Skinner Taylor of Madison will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 23. The couple exchanged vows Feb. 23, 1957 in Yorktown. Mr. Taylor is the retired owner and operator of Louis Place in Hanover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Cope - Child of Yah?
|15 hr
|LoveMadison
|2
|Who hasnt had sex with Nikki Nolan? (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Haha
|18
|Bridget Ritch
|Thu
|hungandthick
|3
|Amberlys fine (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Babyj
|49
|Brandon Dugle
|Feb 18
|Whoishe
|1
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|Feb 17
|Lol
|23
|Good time
|Feb 17
|Tester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC