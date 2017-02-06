Students earn honors during career conference

Four Seymour High School students received honors last month for their skills in critical thinking, creative solutions and public speaking. Senior Noah Beaty and junior Kaleb Johnson received first place awards and junior Johnathan Perez and senior Jacob Shafer received second place at the annual Region 9 Jobs for America's Graduates Career Development Conference held Jan. 20 at Indiana University Purdue University in Columbus.

