Scott County Deputy in Clifty Drive Wreck
What started as a routine traffic stop Tuesday night resulted in a wreck involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy on Clifty Drive. Juan Stidam, 30, of Madison, was allegedly attempting to flee Scott County Deputy Joshua Watterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer in Rehab (May '16)
|45 min
|Anoymous
|3
|Trent green
|1 hr
|Anoymous
|2
|CI aka Madison rats
|1 hr
|Anoymous
|14
|Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format
|20 hr
|end is near
|1
|Who knows Buddy Ritch or been with him? (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Slammer
|11
|Big woman madison
|Feb 2
|..,
|9
|big boy (Jul '14)
|Feb 2
|Vanessa Hale
|15
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC