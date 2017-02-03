Scott County Deputy in Clifty Drive W...

Scott County Deputy in Clifty Drive Wreck

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Madison Courier

What started as a routine traffic stop Tuesday night resulted in a wreck involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy on Clifty Drive. Juan Stidam, 30, of Madison, was allegedly attempting to flee Scott County Deputy Joshua Watterson.

Read more at The Madison Courier.

Madison, IN

