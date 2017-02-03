Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat ...

Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format

There are 1 comment on the The Madison Courier story from Friday Feb 3, titled Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format. In it, The Madison Courier reports that:

"We have to try something different, and I really believe that the shootout format will be exciting and bring younger fans into the sport. But the bottom line is that we had to do something."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
end is near

Louisville, KY

#1 Yesterday
Four boats, the end is near for the regatta
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rayray Chapman 6 hr Janie 3
CI aka Madison rats 8 hr Call em out 15
Officer in Rehab (May '16) 13 hr Anoymous 3
Trent green 13 hr Anoymous 2
Who knows Buddy Ritch or been with him? (Aug '14) Sat Slammer 11
Big woman madison Feb 2 .., 9
big boy (Jul '14) Feb 2 Vanessa Hale 15
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC