Petition aims to stop MCS Board from quick sale of E.O. Muncie

As of this morning, 55 signatures are needed for Madison resident Cindy Demaree to reach her goal of 500 on a Change.org petition she plans to deliver to Mayor Damon Welch and Madison City Council's school committee members. Demaree is seeking an injunction to force the Madison Consolidated School Board to delay the sale of E.O. Muncie Elementary School for five years after it is officially closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

