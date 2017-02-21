Officers cited for saving suicidal man on bridge
Madison Police Chief Dan Thurston recognized Assistant Police Chief Jeremey Perkins and Detective Ty Eblen for their work last week following reports of a suicide attempt on the Madison-Milton Bridge. The officers were the first to respond to the scene last Wednesday and talked to a man who was already on the other side of the pedestrian crosswalk handrails back to safety.
