Man pleads not guilty to drug-related charges

A Madison man entered a preliminary plea of not guilty to drug-related charges Friday afternoon after an employee at a hilltop gas station noticed the man passed out in a vehicle Valentine's Day morning. Travis L. Lockard, 32, faces a Level 6 felony count of unlawful possession of hypodermic needles, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

