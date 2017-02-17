Man pleads not guilty to drug-related...

Man pleads not guilty to drug-related charges

A Madison man entered a preliminary plea of not guilty to drug-related charges Friday afternoon after an employee at a hilltop gas station noticed the man passed out in a vehicle Valentine's Day morning. Travis L. Lockard, 32, faces a Level 6 felony count of unlawful possession of hypodermic needles, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

