Joann Rutherford

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Republic

Mrs. Joann Andrew Thevenow Degler Rutherford, 81, of Madison, Indiana, formerly of Hanover, died at 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at her home in Madison, Indiana with her loving family at her side.

