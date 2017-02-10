Joann Rutherford
Mrs. Joann Andrew Thevenow Degler Rutherford, 81, of Madison, Indiana, formerly of Hanover, died at 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at her home in Madison, Indiana with her loving family at her side.
