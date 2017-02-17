Indiana House GOP budget plan banks on $1 cigarette tax increase

A bear seemingly all alone is believed to be making himself at home at a wildlife refuge in Madison, Indiana. If University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich stays on the job another ten years, the university's athletics association will owe him an additional $6 million and likely much more thanks to a benefit that former U of L President James Ramsey quietly gave Jurich in 2014 without the approval of the university athletics or foundation boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.