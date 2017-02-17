Indiana House GOP budget plan banks on $1 cigarette tax increase
A bear seemingly all alone is believed to be making himself at home at a wildlife refuge in Madison, Indiana. If University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich stays on the job another ten years, the university's athletics association will owe him an additional $6 million and likely much more thanks to a benefit that former U of L President James Ramsey quietly gave Jurich in 2014 without the approval of the university athletics or foundation boards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vevay Up For America's "Coolest Small Town" (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Old guard
|3
|Andy Cope - Child of Yah?
|Sun
|BostonBlackie
|1
|Brandon Dugle
|Sat
|Whoishe
|1
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Lol
|23
|Good time
|Feb 17
|Tester
|4
|Divorce
|Feb 15
|Ruan
|5
|I need a gamer girl and mybe more
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC