Indiana black farming community a Smi...

Indiana black farming community a Smithsonian surprise

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Tribune

But at the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, a modest exhibit devoted to a small farming community in southern Indiana has generated buzz. The exhibit's two dozen or so objects - including a horse-drawn plow, a hand-held corn planter and a quilt - are artifacts from an unincorporated burg called Lyles Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridget Ritch 7 hr hungandthick 3
Amberlys fine (Mar '16) Feb 20 Babyj 49
News Vevay Up For America's "Coolest Small Town" (Apr '09) Feb 20 Old guard 3
Andy Cope - Child of Yah? Feb 19 BostonBlackie 1
Brandon Dugle Feb 18 Whoishe 1
Prostitutes (Aug '16) Feb 17 Lol 23
Good time Feb 17 Tester 4
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC