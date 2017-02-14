DNR: Bear believed hibernating in Ind...

DNR: Bear believed hibernating in Indiana may awaken soon

Read more: The Tribune

Indiana's Department of Natural Resources says the bear was spotted last November in the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and likely hibernated in that refuge just north of the Ohio River city of Madison. DNR nongame mammologist Taylor Rasmussen is urging residents near the refuge to secure garbage cans, remove bird feeders and other food sources to keep the bear leery of humans.

